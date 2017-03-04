Charlton’s winless run moves to eight games as drop fears grow

Charlton’s winless run extended to eight games as a 2-1 defeat at Northampton Town left the South Londoners just six points clear of the League One relegation zone.

On the day that hundreds of Addicks fans passed up on the trip to Sixfields to protest against club owner Roland Duchatelet in his home town of Sint Truiden in Belgium, goals from Michael Smith and John-Joe O’Toole either side of Jordan Botaka’s leveller sent Karl Robinson’s men to their fourth straight defeat.

Returning to his former stomping ground, Ricky Holmes had the only half-chance of note in the opening stages, firing way off target from distance, before Cobblers defender Gabriel Zakuani was forced off in bizarre circumstances – clashing into his own goalkeeper after a breakdown in communication between the two.

His replacement Zander Diamond caught the Addicks out at the far post as a free-kick was lofted over, forcing Declan Rudd into a straightforward save, but it would be Justin Edinburgh’s men who had the led just beyond the hour mark.

Aaron Phillips delivered a cross into the Charlton penalty area where former Addick Smith, who made one FA Cup appearance before being released by the South Londoners, rose above Patrick Bauer to plant a firm header beyond Rudd.

Karl Robinson’s side drew level just four minutes later as Holmes’ corner was headed back across goal by Ezri Konsa for Botaka to bundle home his second Charlton goal of the campaign.

Bauer, who was making his return from injury after suffering concussion against Bury two games go, was forced off again during the break, with the Portuguese former Standard Liege man Jorge Teixeira taking his place in the centre of defence.

Smith’s dangerous low ball across the face of goal had to be claimed by Rudd, before Lee Novak’s rising drive only just cleared the Cobblers crossbar as the second period started very openly, and the Cobblers reclaimed the lead just over 15 minutes in.

Again Phillips provided the cross which Nathan Byrne could only clear as far as O’Toole who made no mistake from within the 18-yard-box.

Robinson introduced Tony Watt in place of Novak with less than 15 minutes remaining as the Addicks looked to try and rescue something from the encounter, but the hosts nearly extended their lead as the clock ran down when Matt Taylor’s free kick just missed everyone in the Charlton six-yard box.

The Cobblers’ win sees them leapfrog the Addicks in the table, with the travelling fans aiming their frustration at the player and management following this latest poor run of results at full-time.