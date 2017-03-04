West Brom v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Eagles unchanged as they face ex-boss Tony Pulis

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has selected an unchanged side ahead of today’s visit to West Bromwich Albion.

Scott Dann must be content with a place on the bench as Allardyce retains the same back four that earned a clean sheet against Middlesbrough last week. Jason Puncheon will captain the Eagles for the second consecutive game.

Bakary Sako, absent since January after sustaining a hamstring strain at the Africa Cup of Nations, is among the substitutes while Sullay Kaikai drops out.

Ex-Palace boss Tony Pulis is seeking his third consecutive victory against the Eagles as West Brom manager.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, McArthur, B Sako, Delaney, Schlupp.

West Brom: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher (c), Chadli, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon. Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, McClean, Leko