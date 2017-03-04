Millwall v Milton Keynes team line-ups: Jed Wallace and Steve Morison give a bench boost

Steve Morison and Jed Wallace both return from injury to be on the substitutes bench for Millwall’s home game against Milton Keynes.

There is only one change made by Neil Harris – with Aiden O’Brien replacing Harry Smith. The former Folkestone Invicta striker does not make the matchday 18.

Shaun Cummings makes his 50th appearance for Millwall.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, O’Brien, Gregory. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Butcher, Morison.

MK: Martin, Baldock, Lewington, Walsh, Upson, Potter, Reeves, Williams, Agard, Muirhead, Downing. Subs: Nicholls, Ngombo, Bowditch, O’Keefe, Barnes, Tilney, Maynard.