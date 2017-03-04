Saturday, March 4, 2017
Millwall v Milton Keynes team line-ups: Jed Wallace and Steve Morison give a bench boost

By Richard Cawley -
Steve Morison controls the ball Photo: Brian Tonks

Steve Morison and Jed Wallace both return from injury to be on the substitutes bench for Millwall’s home game against Milton Keynes.

There is only one change made by Neil Harris – with Aiden O’Brien replacing Harry Smith. The former Folkestone Invicta striker does not make the matchday 18.

Shaun Cummings makes his 50th appearance for Millwall.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, O’Brien, Gregory. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Worrall, Romeo, Wallace, Butcher, Morison.

MK: Martin, Baldock, Lewington, Walsh, Upson, Potter, Reeves, Williams, Agard, Muirhead, Downing. Subs: Nicholls, Ngombo, Bowditch, O’Keefe, Barnes, Tilney, Maynard.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

