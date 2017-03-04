Northampton v Charlton team line-ups: Three changes by Addicks as Ulvestad, Bauer and Page back

Charlton manager Karl Robinson makes three changes as his Charlton side prepare to take on Northampton at Sixfields this afternoon.

Burnley loanee Frederik Ulvestad starts, and in doing so makes his first appearance in an Addicks shirt since coming on as a sub in the 4-1 win over Bristol Rovers in early January, with youngster Joe Aribo sitting on the bench.

Jorge Teixeria is also amongst the substitutes, dropped from the defence with Patrick Bauer fit enough to return to the starting line-up following the concussion he suffered during the home defeat against Bury.

Finally, Lewis Page will replace skipper Johnnie Jackson on the left side of the back four as the Addicks set out in search of their first win in seven games.

Adam Chicksen is fit enough to return from injury on the bench.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Konsa, Bauer, Page, Holmes, Crofts, Ulvestad, Botaka, Novak, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Chicksen, Jackson, Watt, Aribo, Dasilva, Texeira.