Can Millwall make the top two in League One? Neil Harris has his say on their automatic promotion hopes

Millwall boss Neil Harris has played down talk that his in-form Millwall side can land an automatic promotion spot in League One.

The Lions made it 16 matches unbeaten and nine clean sheets in a row after a 1-0 win over Peterborough on Tuesday moved them back into the top six.

Both Aiden O’Brien and Harry Smith have talked about the players aiming for an automatic position with the Lions six points off the top two.

Harris said: “We’re not looking at that at the moment. Mathematically, of course it is possible. But we need to consolidate our position in the play-offs. We’ve got some very good teams chasing us. It’s a tight-knit bunch.

“In a couple of weeks time you can be third or fourth but if things don’t go right be seventh or eighth.

“We’ve come a long way in the last couple of months. At one point we were 19 points off second and we’ve got that down to six. It’s a remarkable achievement in a short space of time.

“When we play Spurs we miss out on two league games – everyone plays Saturday-Tuesday – so it’s a chance for teams to bypass us again.

“We are where we are because of the effort and points picked up in a short space of time. We have to continue.”