Charlton training ground redevelopment – building works start as part of phase two

Building work has started on the second phase of the multi-million pound development of Charlton Athletic’s training ground.

The club secured planning permission in October but legal delays forced construction to only begin last week. It is due to be completed in September.

It includes construction of a new synthetic community pitch and a number of changes to the Charlton Athletic Community Trust area which includes two new changing rooms, classrooms, consultation area, construction of a 3G rugby pitch, increased parking and an access road.

Phase three will start at the end of the season and will be renovation of the natural turf pitches and installation of services for the new training ground building.

The work has been split into phases so the training ground can remain in use.

Phase four is the construction of a main building.

The new facilities will be used by Charlton Athletic, the trust, Charlton women’s team, Footscray Rugby Club and the local community.

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire said: “It is a good example of our approach. We’re an inclusive club, we have a massive academy, a women’s team that are doing brilliantly and our community trust, which has a great reputation, and this (the facilities) will only help them to expand their community scheme.

“The improvements to the training ground will benefit the club and the local community for many decades to come.”

Trust chief executive Jason Morgan said: “It is important to support the community pitches we have here. We’ve been restricted by what we can do because we don’t have the adequate facilities.

“Everything that is being built as part of phase two allows us to provide a lot more programmes for the local community and young people.”

The club allowed media, local politicians and representatives from the organisations who will use the facility to visit on Wednesday.

Footscray chairman Andy De Lord said: “Today has been important as it is the first time I’ve seen the whole vision come together all in one place. Today was the whole picture, it was good to see that what we’ve envisioned will come true.

“At a time when rugby clubs are struggling to develop and get players in, the facilities will help us to attract the people who want to get involved in rugby.”