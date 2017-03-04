Saturday, March 4, 2017
Millwall boss Harris: Striker’s struggles will make him a better player

By Richard Cawley -
Harry Smith Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris reckons Harry Smith’s struggles in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Peterborough will aid his development.

The striker – signed in the summer from Folkestone Invicta – admitted post-game that he had not produced one of his better performances.

Harris said: “It wasn’t one of his better games. I read his quotes and spoke to Harry – that’s an honest non-league mentality.

“I talk about young players taking small steps – in for a game or two then back out – it is a great learning curve.

“He was up against a 6ft 5ins centre-back in Ryan Tafazolli who is dominant in the air and Michael Bostwick is an aggressive, experienced centre-half at this level. Smithy didn’t get a lot of change out of them but there was no lack of effort.

“He’ll be a better person and player for that. He was up against two senior pros, he got better as the game went on last weekend.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

