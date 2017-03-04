Women’s football round-up: Lionesses open Spring Series with defeat but Charlton go top after big win over QPR

Ashlee Hincks’ goal was not enough to spark a Millwall Lionesses fightback as they opened their FA WSL Spring Series campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield FC Ladies.

The visitors took just nine minutes to open the scoring at Fisher’s St Paul’s Sports Ground when Hannah Cain’s cross crept in.

Sophie Jones made it 2-0 when the linesman ruled her long-distance shot had crossed the line even though it bounced down off the crossbar and back into play.

Hincks cut the deficit on 38 minutes, chasing Amber Gaylor’s pass and finishing sweetly into the bottom corner.

Bonnie Harwood hit the bar just before the hour mark before Hincks failed to get a clean connected on a gilt-edged shooting opportunity.

Hincks said: “It is frustrating. We’re so much fitter than last year. The last 15 minutes in each game we’ve played so far we’ve been completely up and above the other team.

“There’s goals that we’ve scored in the last few games that we really wouldn’t have scored last season, so that’s definitely improved.”

Charlton went top of the FA Women’s Premier League South with a comfortable 6-0 win against bottom of the table Queens Park Rangers in Uxbridge on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Kit Graham and a Gemma Shepherd brace fired the Addicks to the win, while goalkeeper Alex Baker saved a penalty.

Charlton got off to the best possible start when Ellie Maggs diverted an Avilla Bergin cross past her own goalkeeper after just three minutes.

It wasn’t until the 37th minute they increased their lead when Grace Coombs’ ball out of defence found Shepherd, who finished.

Two minutes before half time it was 3-0. Graham firied low into the bottom corner past the impressive Rs keeper Sophie Cheadle, without whom it could have been a double-figure victory.

Graham converted a Bergin cross four minutes after the break. Bergin, who travelled to Croatia midweek to play in the Istria Cup with Northern Ireland, had a strike ruled out for offside.

Shepherd added her second of the game on 71 minutes before Graham secured the matchball, once again set up by Bergin.

Charlton go into their FAWPL Cup semi-final against Blackburn Rovers in Thamesmead on Sunday sitting atop the pile in their division, albeit just one point ahead of their three nearest pursuers, who all have games in hand.

Midfielder Katie Bottom said: “We’re quietly going about our business and sneaking up there. After Sunday we went top of the league and I don’t think many expected us to do that considering the form Tottenham and Cardiff have been in.

“Obviously that’s quite good for us and it puts the pressure back on the team below us now – they’ve got to make up some points to get above us.”