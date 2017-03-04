Dulwich Hamlet boss Gavin Rose not concerned over fixture backlog

Gavin Rose is not worried about Dulwich Hamlet’s fixture backlog – even though their FA Trophy replay against Macclesfield Town has been shunted into next week.

The club’s progression to the last eight of the competition has seen them fall behind most of the other sides chasing Ryman League Premier Division promotion.

Hamlet boss Rose had boarded the coach on Tuesday when he was told that the tie at Moss Rose was off due to heavy snowfall.

The winner of the fixture will face Tranmere Rovers in the trophy semi-final – which is a two legged affair. Dulwich would be at home first on March 11 before the decisive return seven days later.

Hamlet already look set to play three matches in five days, with the league campaign having to finish on April 22.

“It’s been mooted that we play Tuesday, Thursday and then Saturday once – which isn’t ideal in terms of rest period,” said Rose. “If it happens once I think it isn’t too much of a concern. But you wouldn’t want to do that twice in two weeks.

“Bognor Regis had a similar situation last season. They got to the FA Trophy semi-final and had a lot of fixture pile-ups. They were told that had to finish on the same deadline as everyone else. I don’t believe the league will give an extension – you just have to get on with it.”

Winning at Macclesfield would add another couple of matches to a testing finish – with Dulwich needing a spurt to get into the top-six positions.

But Rose said: “I wouldn’t want to look too far ahead and be disrespecting Macclesfield. Beating them is a big enough task. Whoever we played next is a bonus. You can only think about Tranmere if we do our job.

“It’s going to be difficult next Tuesday but I just don’t know if we’ve got anything to lose. We’re two leagues below them. Macclesfield are a huge club and we’ve done so well to even get a draw to go up there.”

Luke Summerfield had put the Silkmen 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes but Quade Taylor crucially cut the deficit soon after with Ashley Carew equalising with three minutes of normal time to go.

“The two goals they scored were innocuous,” said Rose. “We gave away a silly free-kick for the first goal and on another day Preston [Edwards] does a lot better, by his standards.

“The second is another mistake and again Preston would probably say he can deal with it better. There is at least one that we wouldn’t ordinarily concede and it puts us up against it.

“In fairness we fought back, grew in confidence and started playing football to our level. We acquitted ourselves really well.”

Dulwich are ninth in the league standings but have at least four games in hand on five of the six clubs above them.

Their cup commitments have knocked them off schedule. Ibra Sekajja, Gavin Tomlin and Carew scored last Tuesday to earn them a Ryman Cup quarter-final win over AFC Hornchurch, prevailing 3-2.

“The other results could have gone a lot worse,” said Rose. “People had the opportunity to really run away and put a lot of pressure on us.

“If we win our games in hand it should put us in the play-off positions and we can take it from there.

“We’re in a rich vein of form. We look like winning matches now. There is that confidence there compared to the start of the season, when our form wasn’t the best. We weren’t really sure what would happen next!

“We’ve got every opportunity of getting into those play-off spots.”

Nyren Clunis (knee) is closing in on a return while Michael Chambers, who rolled his ankle just over a week ago, could be in contention to return this weekend.