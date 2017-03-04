Dons boss has much to ponder after fine win over Scunthorpe United

Dominic Poleon scored one and made one as the Dons stunned second-placed Scunthorpe 2-0 on Tuesday – earning back-to-back League One wins for the first time since October.

Neal Ardley pulled a tactical masterstroke by switching to a 3-5-2 formation with Will Nightingale joining Darius Charles and Paul Robinson in central defence. Dom Poleon partnered Lyle Taylor up front.

Tom Soares was dominant in midfield and it allowed Jake Reeves, Andy Barcham, George Francomb and the fit-again Dean Parrett freedom to express themselves. The visitors were more than a match for their hosts in every department.

It was an inspired decision by Ardley with Scunthorpe unable to cope with the runs of Poleon, Barcham and Taylor. Soares ensured the South Londoners enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession and in a game of few chances always looked the most likely to score.

Wimbledon did not look like a side looking for their first away win since October – Scunthorpe did not look like a team in an automatic promotion spot.

Despite the boost of last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Walsall this looked a tricky encounter on paper, especially given the Dons’ recent comprehensive drubbing at Scunthorpe’s title rivals Sheffield United. But this was an altogether improved performance with Wimbledon showing confidence and playing with passion and purpose.

Francomb is clearly relishing his defensive role in Barry Fuller’s absence and Barcham is back to his best and taking on defenders with gusto again. The stand-out performers though were new boy Soares, Nightingale, who was composed and unflappable, and Poleon, who finally grabbed his 13th goal of the season and looks very much like he will be adding to that tally in the coming weeks.

What will be interesting will be how this performance affects the team selection for the trip to Bolton on Saturday.

Will the Dons stick with three at the back, revert to a 4-4-2 or even 4-3-3? Will the impressive Nightingale retain his place? Will Tom Elliott return? And, if so, at whose expense? With the five-man midfield so impressive can Ardley leave any of them out? Where could Jon Meades fit in, if he is back from injury.

Back-to-back victories mean the Dons are just six points shy of the boss’s 52-point survival target. That makes a case to give some of the youngsters a chance but he would probably want the points total met first.

Another possible factor is that the Dons are now closer to the play-offs than to the relegation zone.

Although nine points behind, they will remember how they came with a wet sail last year to grab the last play-off birth.

Make no mistake this was the sort of performance worthy of a top-six seeking team and nine points with a dozen games left is not an insurmountable gap, given a finish to match last season’s.

So the AFC Wimbledon supremo has much to ponder ahead of the weekend but he also has much to be happy about and deserves great credit for masterminding a very fine performance and result.