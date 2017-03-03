Danish musical part rock concert show bringing something different to Greenwich

Mercury column by James Haddrell, the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

Even among those working in the theatre industry, with the musical dominated West End driving a large percentage of London’s tourist economy, for every person who professes to love musical theatre there is someone else who insists that they don’t like musicals. However, there is so much breadth within the genre, and so many writers, companies and producers pushing the boundaries of what music theatre can be, that anyone who has seen traditional book musicals and decided that they’re not for them is missing out. Anyone whose understanding of what musical theatre can be comes from watching Annie or Grease on television or Les Miserables or The Phantom Of The Opera on stage has a whole world of shows still to see before making up their mind.

I am writing this at Greenwich Theatre after the sell-out press night performance of Lizzie, the rock musical that we have brought to London all the way from Denmark. Played by an international cast from three countries, the show tells the story of Lizzie Borden who, in 1892, was arrested for murdering her father and her stepmother with an axe in their Massachusetts home.

For the show’s UK premiere Danish producers Fredericia Teater, in association with their UK partners Aria Entertainment, have brought together Jodie Jacobs and Bleu Woodward from the West End, Eden Espinosa direct from her astonishing performance in the Broadway production of Wicked, and Bjørg Gamst who originated the role of Lizzie in Denmark.

The show is part musical theatre and part rock concert, and it may well be unlike anything our regular audiences have seen before. However, the high energy, visceral show actually represents the latest in a string of high profile ‘concept album’ rock operas. The likes of The Who’s TOMMY (revived at Greenwich Theatre by Aria Entertainment in 2015) and Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, returning to the Open Air Theatre in Regents Park later this year, have already done much to prove the thrill of a rock concert with a story.

For Lizzie, described by the New York Times as “a gothic rock ritual with a ‘riotgirl’ attitude”, everyone sitting in the front row is issued with a plastic poncho to protect them from the blood that inevitably flows during the show, and the four performers who start the show dressed as nineteenth century American women go through an astonishing transformation in the interval. Almost entirely sung through, with very few words in between the songs, the show is an amazing, empowering show for the four female singers. In a recent interview US star Espinosa said “Lizzie Borden was the first woman to be tried for murder and acquitted and this is the strange story underlying that. Part of the reason she got acquitted was because they didn’t think a woman was capable of committing such heinous crimes. [In the show] we have to have some masculine, sexual, comedic and vulnerable energy. So instead of a show where the men play the powerful parts and the women play the soft parts we get to do it all.”

Lizzie proves the range of work being written and produced around the world that can be considered musical theatre – and nobody could ever leave the show thinking a woman incapable of the heights of emotion, of rage, power and joy, granted to Lizzie Borden by this unforgettable show.