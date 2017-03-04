David Haye v Tony Bellew – big-fight preview: The Hayemaker should have too much for Liverpudlian

There are some imponderables when David Haye and Tony Bellew step into the ring tomorrow night – but there is one thing that is guaranteed.

The Hayemaker is still South London’s clear A-list boxing star. And he is still a massive draw on the UK fight scene.

What’s more, he knows how to repeatedly be in bouts that are huge pay-per-view events. Saturday’s heavyweight collision at Greenwich’s 02 Arena is no different.

His victory over Russian giant Nikolay Valuev not only got him the WBA title strapped around his waist, but also saw his star soar.

What followed was a lucrative defence against Audley Harrison and an even bigger financial payday in a failed attempt to unify the belts against Vitali Klitschko. All of those saw the public, in major numbers, happy to part with their cash.

Even his last true test – a stoppage of Dereck Chisora at West Ham’s Upton Park in 2012 – was a grudge clash which saw a steel fence separating the pair at press conferences.

Legendary American boxing promoter Don King once said: “If you want to sell a steak, you can’t just have the sizzle, you gotta have sauce.”

Haye and needle, whether genuine or mocked up, is a successful formula when the numbers are crunched. Why change a winning formula?

At 36, he is a man still massively in-demand. It is a sign of his power that he is co-promoting the event with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, who have had the monopoly on Sky in terms of televising the sport.

Part of that is down to the fact that Haye artfully plays the media game. He knows what makes people buy tickets or splash out for PPV.

The other, is that he is an explosive and spiteful puncher – who shows ruthless efficiency when he has an opponent in trouble. At his best he was exhilarating to watch. He still deserves respect for his achievements, even if his comeback bouts against Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj saw them expend more energy getting their suitcases off the luggage carousel then trying to cause a huge upset.

Haye’s took just 130 seconds to knock out de Mori. Gjergjaj lasted into the second round. That is his sole action in the last four-and-a-half years.

Bellew has boxed 13 times since the South Londoner took on Chisora.

Haye said: “What people haven’t grasped is that people say ‘David isn’t what he used to be’ – how about if I’m better now than I ever was before? No-one has ever brought that into the equation.

“What happens if I’m better than 2007 or 2008? Wouldn’t it be a treat? I’ve somehow found a time-machine and gone back 10 years.”

I’ve covered Haye for the best part of a decade, one of the handful of UK journalists who went to Paris to see him pull off an outstanding win over WBC cruiserweight king Jean-Marc Mormeck in Paris in November 2007. Pretty much a constant since then has been the Hayemaker talking about it being his best-ever camp – until his next one.

Perhaps better-placed then most is Adam Booth. He trained and managed Haye when he left the amateur ranks – the pair a successful combination right up until 2012. Shane McGuigan, the son of Irish boxing legend Barry, has taken on the coaching since Haye, who underwent reconstructive shoulder surgery, returned to the fight game.

“I have to go with David,” said Booth. “If Bellew is to win he’s got to make him work, adapt to heavy punches and drag him into a gruelling fight for four, five or six rounds – because Haye hasn’t been in a taxing fight since Dereck Chisora, quite a while ago.

“No-one knows – not even Haye – how he will adapt if someone can take what he gives and keeps coming back at him.”

What isn’t beyond dispute is that Haye has the advantage in core attributes. He is the bigger puncher and a better technical boxer, before you add in a deadly speed of hand.

Fight week started with a press conference in Bellew’s home city of Liverpool. It was hard to hear Haye, whenever he tried to speak it was drowned out by abuse from hecklers in the room.

The Hayemaker did not turn on the charm as he hit back at members of the public.

“I’m not Anthony Joshua – I don’t read things off an autocue,” he said. “I’m not walking hand-in-hand with Vitali Klitschko under the Eiffel Tower, sending them love letters. I keep it real. I say what is going to happen – although now I can’t because it offends people.”

Haye has been warned by the British Boxing Board of Control about comments that Bellew would be hospitalised after their fight.

“I’ve knocked out 26 of my 28 opponents – I’ve broken noses, ruptured eye sockets, perforated eardrums and punched peoples’ teeth out on a regular basis. But now I’m not allowed to talk about that sort of thing. I’ve been censured.

“If you get hit by a bus at 30mph you’re going to go to hospital, right? If I’m allowed to punch you in the head for 36 minutes with 10oz gloves, which is pretty much bare-knuckle, where are you going to go to? Are you going to go to a club? Or going to have something to eat?

“I punch f****** hard. I’m punching harder now then I ever did before.”

One accusation over Haye’s comeback is that he needs to boost his finances – despite a career which has seen him being one of the elite boxers in this country over many years.

“I can buy whatever house and car I want,” he said. “I’ve got tonnes of houses. My kids go to private school. How much money do you have to have to be skint?

“Up in Liverpool I could buy his house 100 times over. Maybe I’m skint compared to Floyd Mayweather, but not any British fighter or other one in the world. They need to believe I’m fighting because I need to fight.”

The bookies believe it is no contest. Haye is 1/7 to win with Bellew at 9/2. Those are staggering odds for an event which is a Sky Box Office event.

“This fight is going to be easy,” said Haye. “It’s a violent mismatch.”

Lurking in the background is the prospect of the Bermondsey man taking on the winner of Joshua-Klitschko. Those two meet at Wembley Stadium at the end of April.

“I never really retired in my mind,” explained Haye. “They were depressing times [following his operation] because I don’t think I achieved everything I could.

“Although I achieved a lot – undisputed cruiserweight champion and I won the WBA title and made two defences – but I always wanted the very, very best. I still believe there is more in the tank. I just happen to be 36 now, I’ve got a couple more good years in me if things keep going right.”