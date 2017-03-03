Friday, March 3, 2017
Bermondsey boxer Ted Cheeseman: Title fight is close close now

Bermondsey boxer Ted Cheeseman: Title fight is close close now

By Richard Cawley -
0
15
Ted Cheeseman (left) and Jack Sellars (right) during the weigh-in at The O2, London PA Photos

Rising Bermondsey prospect Ted Cheeseman is set for his fourth outing at the 02 Arena as part of the David Haye-Tony Bellew undercard.

The unbeaten 21-year-old super-welterweight, who has six stoppages in his seven victories, meets Jack Sellars (5-0-1) in a 10-round contest on Saturday.

“We are trying to get it for an international belt,” said Cheeseman. “He is young, fresh and unbeaten – trying to get my spot off Matchroom.

“If I beat him in good fashion it proves what level I’m at. I want to get in there, do the business and push on to bigger and better things. If this one isn’t for a title then the next one will be.

“This is a massive show. I can say in 10 years time that I was on it and that everyone was talking about it. It keeps building up my profile.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll get a TV slot.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Bermondsey boxer Ted Cheeseman: Title fight is close close now