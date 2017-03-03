Deptford project to inspire the elderly with arts nets £98,000 in funding

DEPTFORD arts groups have scooped £98,000 for their “joyful” project to address the loneliness and isolation some older people feel.

The Albany in Douglas Way awarded the cash by Arts Council England to extend its project with Entelechy Arts into six sheltered housing schemes . The aim is to build on the highly successful Meet Me at the Albany programme run by Entelechy Arts which has more than 20 years experience working with older people.

The project in which professional artists and performers work with participants to encourage their creativity will be extended to residents of the sheltered homes as part of The Albany’s partnership with social housing provider Lewisham Homes. It is aimed at tackling the issues in the borough which according to the 2015 Indices of Multiple Deprivation has the highest proportion of older people living in economic deprivation in England, at 25.7%.

Joyce Wilson, the London area director at Arts Council England, said: “Meet Me at the Albany is a joyful project with real, demonstrable impact on the older community in Deptford. I am pleased we have been able to support this partnership with Entelechy Arts, a vital partner. With their expertise even more people will feel the benefit of creative participation in older life.”

Gavin Barlow, the chief executive at The Albany, said: “Meet Me at Lewisham Homes enables vulnerable older people to not only engage with high quality arts and culture, but also to gain a sense of ownership over shared, communal spaces, connect to their local communities, and gain a sense of ‘agency’ at a critical point in their lives.”

The funds come from the Art’s Council’s Celebrating Age programme run in partnership with the Baring Foundation