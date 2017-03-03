Ravensbourne students impress with Royal Shakespeare Company broadcasts

GREENWICH students are helping to broadcast the Royal Shakespeare Company’s free school productions across the globe.

The students from Ravensbourne College on Greenwich Peninsula are working on the three month project to transmit programmes to help thousands of children appreciate the work of the playwright. They are also helping to broadcast the productions into classrooms in Asia and America which is the first time this has been done by the RSC.

The project which launched this month will see the students broadcast programs on King Lear, Othello and The Tempest. The students are splitting live recordings of the plays into three parts which are then interceded with live studio question and answer sessions hosted with actors and experts in the Ravensbruck TV studio. The collaboration has been made possible by Janet, a high-speed network provided by Jisc which enables 3,000 terminals to log on to the online experience simultaneously.

The college, close to The 02 says it is a fantastic opportunity for students who are all tasked with fulfilling different roles as they would be in the industry.

Director of the screening of King Lear, James Light, a television production student said: “This project is fantastic. It’s great to be able to work with an external client for a large scale production. It feels very much like a real industry role so this sort of exposure prepares us for when we graduate and enter the working world.”

Richard Manning, associate senior lecturer in broadcast technology at the college said: “Much of the technology we use is standard within industry, giving our students the practical skills to understand the environments they might encounter in their career, as well as working to a high professional standard that comes from with working with one of the most high-profile theatre company in the UK.”

Fiona Ingram from the RSC, said: “We are extremely pleased with the standard Ravensbourne students work to and are delighted they are able to assist us in the broadcast of Shakespeare’s plays to thousands of children. Their assistance has enabled children everywhere – regardless of where they live or what their background is – to engage with and enjoy Shakespeare and we look forward to continuing our work with Ravensbourne in the future.”

For further information about the RSC’s Schools’ Broadcasts programme and how to register visit https://www.rsc.org.uk/education/schools-broadcasts

www.ravensbourne.ac.uk