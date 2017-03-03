Platform 1 restaurant in Dulwich hopes you had an offally good pancake day ?

New London pop-up food project premieres with offally good pancakes.

Platform 1 restaurant in Dulwich, played host to a new sustainable cuisine project ‘Offal Good’ who aimed to show customers a new way of viewing meat on Pancake Day.

Some people have their Pancake Day traditions- lemon and sugar or banana and chocolate are just some of the classic combinations but what about pan-fried liver with grape sauce?

That was just one of the unorthodox pancake lineups provided by ‘Offal Good’, who are trying to promote a move away from packaged supermarket meat and hope to educate eaters about the delicious ways one can eat the off cuts of meat, thus wasting less food.

“It’s all about showing people that want to eat meat, you can eat the less desirable parts and it can taste really good,” says Jim Benfield, co-creator of the project.

A report from WRAP, an environmental research agency showed that 160,000 tonnes of meat is wasted each year in the UK.

Sebastian Delamothe, whose supper club ‘The White Asparagus’ cooperated with the venture said: “It’s affordable and sustainable. I think everyone was surprised at how much they liked it.”

The evening at Platform 1, which was voted Timeout’s ‘Best Restaurant’ of 2016, entailed a one course meal of two pig-blood pancakes per customer plus a paired cocktail, for £10.

The other pancake choice came with a ginger-apple, mozzarella and caramelised bacon topping but surprisingly there was a strong preference for the liver and grape sauce pancake proving that once you give something a chance you can be pleasantly surprised.

The event, aptly named ‘The Best Bloody Pancake Day’, drew a large crowd and is the first of many events planned in London to show customers it is possible to eat meat in a more sustainable way.

The next event will be back at Platform 1 in May. You can find further details here.

James Twomey