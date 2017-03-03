Greenwich astronomer’s tips for March include spotting Orion’s Belt

Night Sky for March 2017 column by Dr Edward Bloomer astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

“March will see the end of winter and the beginning of spring, when the sun crosses the celestial equator on Monday the 20th, marking the Vernal equinox. As we move towards summer, the longer days and shorter nights will mean staying up later to do astronomy, but there is plenty of stuff to look out for.

Early in March, Venus and Mars will still be above the horizon in the west as the sun sets. Easily visible with the naked eye, it’s a great chance to do some astronomy without needing any equipment. Similarly, for the next few weeks the constellation Orion is going to be clearly visible as it gets dark. This recognisable pattern (particularly the three bright stars of Orion’s Belt) give you a great point of reference: slightly to the west is Aldebaran (the red right eye of Taurus), and eastwards is the very bright star Sirius.

Looking towards the south, you can also see the “backwards question-mark” of Leo, and if you can wait until later on at night, the planet Jupiter will rise in the east. Easily visible with the naked eye, even a small telescope will allow you to see some of the Galilean moons as pinpricks of light in orbit around the planet.

In other news, the Insight Astronomy Photography of the Year 2017 competition will be open to submissions by the time you read this. Hosted by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, but with entrants from all over the world, this is your opportunity to impress the judges with your recent astrophotography. Lastly, on the 26th of March we will enter British Summer Time, and have to move our clocks forward by one hour at 1am. Don’t forget!

