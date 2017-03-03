Eltham choir to perform premiere of First World War work

AN ELTHAM choir is to perform the world première of a work inspired by poets to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

In Flanders Fields : War Cantata No.1″ a new work by Gareth Treseder is to be performed by Eltham Choral Society at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday March 18. The 100 strong choir conducted by musical director Max Barley accompanied by Charles Andrews are to present the premiere of the major work commissioned to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

The work aims to provide a setting for a number of war poems including ” In Flanders Field” as well as those by AE Houseman and Wilfred Owen. It remembers the sacrifices made by that generation and includes references to popular music of the day.

The composer, known for his sacred choral works which have been performed globally, has also sung with the BBC singers who are to record his latest work following the Eltham première

The concert at the church in Southend Crescent from 7.30pm is also to include performances of Gloria by Vivaldi and Butterworth’s “ A Shropshire Lad” .

Tickets which cost £10 in advance, or £12 on the door, can be purchased via the box office by calling 020 8850 3532 or from Normans Music in Well Hall Road.

Visit www.elthamchoral.org.uk