Friday, March 3, 2017
Charlton winger Ricky Holmes: We should have been hauled in for post-mortem sooner

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes shows his dejection as he holds the match ball after his hatrick of goals but yet end up on the losing side against Shrewsbury Town during 4.3 away defeat

Ricky Holmes says Charlton’s players could have had their no-holds-barred post-mortem two weeks before they did.

The Addicks lost 4-3 at Shrewsbury on Tuesday night – the winger scoring a fine hat-trick – as they slumped nearer the League One basement fight.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson made the players come in on Wednesday and hold their own inquest into what went wrong.

Holmes told Charlton’s YouTube channel: “We deserved to be in. The run we’re on isn’t good enough. We probably should’ve done it two weeks ago.

“We dissected the game ourselves, there was no involvement of other staff. We got into two groups, watched the first half – analysed it – watched the second half – analysed it. Some home truths were told.

“There is no hiding place in football – it is for the world to see.”

Holmes, who goes back to former club Northampton tomorrow, also says his treble mattered little.

“I’ve come away with nothing. I’d rather get the three points with a 1-0 via an own goal. The state we’re in at the moment, I actually would. You look back at the goals conceded and they are not good enough. That’s as a unit, I’m not just blaming the keeper and back four.”

Richard Cawley
