Police believe murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste was a case of mistaken identity

POLICE believe murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste in Mottingham was a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the murder of the 21-year-old who was killed on Friday February 24. It is understood the music producer had no association with the area and had travelled from Barking to Grove Park that day to help friends shoot a music video. The police say he was standing innocently with a friend in Lambscroft Avenue when he was attacked by a group of young armed men.

Officers returned to the scene today a week on from when they were called to reports of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm on Lambscroft Avenue. On arrival, officers were directed to Dean who was suffering stab injuries on nearby Charlesfield. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance gave emergency first aid to Dean but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination held on Saturday, 25 February gave preliminary cause of death as multiple incised wounds.

Detective Inspector Richard Leonard, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “I strongly believe that this was a case of mistaken identity. We are appealing for witnesses in relation to the murder of Dean. He had travelled from Barking to Grove Park that day to help friends shoot a music video.

“He has no association with the area and was standing innocently with a friend in Lambscroft Avenue when he was confronted by a group of young men armed with knives and other weapons who chased him into Charlesfield where he was fatally attacked.

“It is a testament to the courage and compassion of the local residents who came to Dean’s aid after his attack and attempted to render first aid despite some of the group still being in the area. Dean’s family are devastated by the loss of a loving son and brother in the most tragic of circumstances. He was a young music producer keen to help friends develop their own music careers. I appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the group in the area to come forward and assist us in finding the individuals responsible for Dean’s murder.”

Four makes aged 16,18, 19 and 20 were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder. They were taken to south London police stations and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact detectives in the incident room on 020 8721 4812, or police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-

