Millwall striker: Peterborough game was not my best – I got frustrated

Harry Smith admitted that Millwall’s 1-0 win over Peterborough was frustrating on a personal level – but that it is all part of his development after a whirlwind rise into the professional game.

The 21-year-old was signed in the summer from non-league Folkestone Invicta.

Smith has six goals in 12 appearances for the Lions but three of those came in December’s 5-2 FA Cup win over National League Braintree Town. He netted twice on his debut – an EFL Trophy win at Luton on November 8 – and then in his first League One start against Bristol Rover four days later.

Steve Morison’s groin injury has seen the big frontman return to the starting line-up for the past couple of fixtures, but he got little change out of Posh centre-back Michael Bostwick in midweek.

“It was another learning curve for me – a physical game,” said Smith. “Probably not my best one, if I’m honest. I was quite frustrated a lot of the time, aerially I was not so good.

“It’s difficult for me. I’m not used to it. You get a few people shouting from the stands – I’ve not been in professional football for long. So I’m still learning. But the more experience I get the better I’ll be able to push that to one side and crack on with my own game.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team. As long as we pick up the three points that’s all that matters.”

Millwall did exactly that to once again nestle themselves in the top-six. In a game with few genuine clearcut opportunities, Lee Gregory bounced back from his double penalty miss at Oldham to net the 54th-minute decider from the spot.

“It was a bit of a dogged game,” said Smith. “The penalty was the difference. There weren’t any chances for both sets of forwards. It was scrappy. Lucky enough Greggers stuck the penalty away.

“He had the disappointment of Saturday, but we didn’t really speak about it after that. It just gets pushed aside. Greggers is our penalty-taker when Moro isn’t playing.

“He was always going to take the next one. It shows the type of player he is. Everyone was cheering his name. He must have had a few nerves but everyone got behind him. We knew he’d score.”

Smith’s progression at Millwall has been partly slowed by a serious dead leg which kept him out for the best part of a month.

He didn’t feature for the first-team for the best part of two months before making his return in mid-February against Port Vale.

“I’ve only played twice for the under-23s since, where I’ve had niggles with my calf and my quads.

“The main injury was a dead leg, which wouldn’t go away for three or four weeks. As I rolled the defender he came crushing on me and his knee has come into the back of my calf. I just couldn’t walk for a long time after that. We went to see a specialist, to get my leg drained. He said it wasn’t worth it.

“When I first had it, it felt like a dead leg. But then it just wouldn’t go. I had to wear a moon boot. I looked a bit of an idiot, for a dead leg. It was that bad I couldn’t put any pressure on my right leg. They normally only last three or four days.

“They were pushing me to be involved for the Walsall game but the specialist said there was no point sticking a needle in and draining the blood – to let it heal itself.”

“I’m fully fit now, ready to crack on. The more I play, hopefully the more I get up to speed with everything. When the gaffer calls me I’m ready to play.”

Millwall’s 16-game unbeaten run has fuelled hope that even a top-two finish in League One is obtainable.

Aiden O’Brien recently stated it as a realistic goal. And Smith’s comments suggest it is a view held by everyone at the club.

“That’s the aim,” he said. “Everyone is looking for that top two – we’re not looking to cement a play-off place.

“We looked at it on Tuesday night and thought ‘we’re six points behind now and still got to play Scunthorpe down here, go away to Sheffield United…we’ve got to play Rochdale’. That’s 16 games unbeaten and we’re definitely aiming for the top two. The way we’re going we won’t be far off.

“I’ve never been on an unbeaten run like this. At Folkestone we won the league by 20 points – but we didn’t go on a 15 or 16 game unbeaten run. We just picked up points when others didn’t. It shows the character we have got in the group. We’ve beaten three Premier League sides in amongst that.”

After Milton Keynes on Saturday, Millwall have a clear week to build up to facing a Tottenham side – sat second in the top-flight – at White Hart Lane in a high-profile FA Cup quarter-final.

“Apart from the players, everyone is talking about Tottenham,” said Smith. “We just focus on the next game. The only time we talked about Tottenham was when we beat Leicester and the gaffer said ‘brilliant draw, but we don’t talk about that until it is the next game’.

“I’ve not really thought that far ahead. Whoever the manager picks, we’ll be confident we can go there and cause an upset. If he picks me then that would be brilliant. It will be the last ever FA Cup game – 4,000-odd Millwall fans. It would be a dream to play there.”

So does that mean a fine for bringing the subject up?

“He [Harris] said talk about it, but he don’t want to hear it,” said Smith. “I’ve not spoken about it. We sorted tickets on Monday but then it was on to Peterborough.”

Smith has only been a full-time footballer seven months.

Manager Neil Harris – the record goalscorer for Millwall – is an invaluable sounding board.

“Every day myself and the gaffer are on the training pitch,” he said. “I get one-to-one – timing, crosses with TC [Tony Craig] in the box. Every day he’s helping me, without doubt. He’s been brilliant.

“The transition is massive. It’s not just training, it is being a good pro off the pitch as well. Being on time, 45 minutes before the first-team, just little things I’ve got to adapt to. Eating the right stuff. It’s been a big jump but I feel I’m getting there.

“His man-management is great. Everyone respects him and knows the boundaries. He’s the best I’ve played under and has big potential.

“After Tuesday’s game he said to me it’s a learning curve. When I signed he told me I’ve got to find that aggression. It’s about adding little bits to my game.”