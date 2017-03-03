Sound scientists uncover secret behind Big Ben’s ‘bong’

The mystery of Big Ben’s distinctive ‘bong’ has been uncovered by scientists.

Experts from the University of Leicester’s engineering department vibration-mapped the famous bell to reveal why it produces its distinctive tone.

They found that Big Ben was thicker than other bells of a similar size, weighing more and therefore having a higher pitch than expected.

The team, who were taking part in a BBC documentary on sound, measured the structural dynamics of Big Ben in an unprecedented level of detail after being given exclusive access to the iconic structure.

When a bell is struck, the impact causes a number of different vibrations or modes.

The team found that the frequency and intensity of these modes are predominantly affected by the profile of the bell.

The scientists used a measurement technique called ‘laser Doppler vibrometry’ by creating a 3D computer model of Big Ben and then using lasers to map the vibrations in the metal of the bell as it chimed.

Using hi-tech equipment, the team were able to characterise Big Ben without touching it, providing high-density vibration measurements without any loss of accuracy or precision.

Technical Specialist Martin Cockrill said: “Aside from the technical aspects, one of the most challenging parts of the job was carrying all of our equipment up the 334 steps of the spiral staircase to the belfry.

“Then to get everything set up before the first chime, we were literally working against the clock.

“Many of the vibrations in the metal of Big Ben are too tiny to be seen by the naked eye.

“But this is what we were able to map using the lasers. And not just one or two points on the surface – we were able to get over 500 measurements across the surface, which just wouldn’t have been possible with previous technologies.”

Big Ben is the nickname for the Great Bell of the clock at the north end of the Palace of Westminster.

The tower is officially known as Elizabeth Tower, renamed to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II in 2012.

Mr Cockrill added: “This was such a once in a lifetime opportunity, one which was perfectly matched to our skills and resources.

“You cannot just glue sensors to a national treasure such as Big Ben.

“Our ability to do the whole thing quickly without touching the bell was key to the whole project.”

Sound Waves: The Symphony of Physics is currently available on BBC iPlayer.