BIG INTERVIEW: Meet the mum helping parents and kids connect

During the unruly teenage years, parents often find it hard to connect with their kids. While some say this is “all part of growing up”, others believe mothers and fathers must do more to help their children understand the world.

The growing divide has been particularly noticeable to Elise Pacquette, a mother-of-two from Shepherd’s Bush.

She is the brains behind ‘Bridging the Gap’, an interactive after-school club designed to put parents and their pre-teen children on the same page.

Elise has worked with hundreds of parents since launching the initiative in 2013, offering a six-week course for those who feel out of touch with their children.

Amid the stress of school and the pangs of puberty, she says the key ingredient in any parent-child relationship is fun.

“Before I started my company I did some research and found out that kids simply wanted to have more fun with their parents,” she explains.

“They get home from school and are told to do their homework, tidy their bedroom and make sure their PE kit is packed for the next day.”

Several schools in Hammersmith and Fulham are now offering the ‘Bridging the Gap’ course for Year Seven and Eight pupils and their parents at the end of the working day.

It was launched at the Ark Burlington Danes Academy in 2014 before expanding to the nearby Phoenix Academy.

New courses were given the go ahead at the Masbro Centre in Shepherd’s Bush and the Parkview Centre for Health and Wellbeing in White City last month.

The sessions focus on building bonds between parents and their pre-teen children, helping them to become more independent, developing money management skills and learning how to be safe online.

Other aspects of the programme include understanding how media and peer pressure can influence self-perception and developing emotional coping strategies for stressful situations.

Elise, who has collected a string of industry awards for her work, says she wants to help “empower” parents to support the adults of tomorrow.

Her key tip for concerned mothers and fathers? Make the effort to take the first step.

“I realised the importance of engagement between children and their parents,” she adds.

“Your children won’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

‘Bridging the Gap’, part of Elise’s Funpact organisation, has won high praise from families – one described the sessions as their “golden family time together” – and the experts are also hugely impressed with Elise’s contribution.

Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said there was “no other course like it in the country”, providing a “fantastic helping hand” for struggling parents and their children.

She added: “I hope many more local families can benefit from the course in the future.”

For more information about Bridging the Gap, you can visit www.funpact.org