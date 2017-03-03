Health chiefs call for action after ‘alarming’ rise in suicide deaths

Health chiefs have urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to create a “zero suicide city” after official figures revealed record numbers of people are taking their own lives.

The suicide rate in four inner London boroughs – Hammersmith and Fulham, Southwark, Camden and Islington – is now around 25 per cent above the London average, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Latest records suggest as many as 14 Londoners are taking their own lives every week, with the number of deaths by suicide rising by a third between 2014 and 2015.

City Hall health officials have called for urgent action to reduce the “alarming” increase in suicide deaths.

The London Assembly’s health committee said the mayor should work towards creating a “zero suicide city” where Londoners are able to talk about their problems and seek appropriate support.

Dr Onkar Sahota, chairman of the committee, said: “It is shocking that every week an average of 14 Londoners choose to end their own lives.

“Every death is a personal tragedy and has devastating effects not just on family and friends but also on the wider health service.”

Between 2014 and 2015, the most recent available data, the number of suicides in London leapt from 552 to 735 – the highest figure for a single year since records began.

Men remain the most likely to take their own lives, with only a quarter of suicide cases in London involving women.

But the committee warned that other groups in society were also at high risk, including young people who have been in care, victims of abuse, people leaving the armed forces, members of the LBGT+ community and people with mental health problems.

Dr Sahota added: “What is particularly alarming is how the number of suicides in London has grown over the years.

“The Mayor of London promised to take action on preventing suicide in London in his manifesto and we urge him to do everything in his power to deliver on this. London urgently needs to become a ‘zero suicide’ city.”

According to the ONS data, a total of 182 people took their own lives in Hammersmith and Fulham between 2005 and 2015.

As a proportion of overall population, this is among the highest in the capital.

London Assembly research found that inner London boroughs were particularly prone to high suicide rates, with Camden, Islington and Southwark also recording levels above the London average.

London Weekly News and the South London Press have campaigned to improve suicide prevention as part of the Change Is Possible mental health appeal.

Working with the mental health charity Mind, we have highlighted the work of the Maytree suicide respite centre, which offers a short residential stay for Londoners in the grips of a suicidal crisis.

The campaign has also profiled a new musical about suicide, Catch Me, which opened in the West End in November.

National charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably provides a suicide helpline, currently funded by the tri-borough partnership between Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and the City of Westminster.

For more information about the charity, visit www.thecalmzone.net

