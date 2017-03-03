‘More women in the City could reduce risk of financial crash’

More women working in the City could help avoid financial crashes because testosterone-fuelled male traders take too many risks, according to new research.

A recent study found a phenomenon known as the “psychological momentum advantage” made male judo fighters more likely to win – but not women.

This is a state of mind where individuals feel things are going unstoppably their way. It is caused, among other factors, by shifts in levels of the male sex hormone.

Economists say the finding may be relevant to the City, where nine in 10 workers are men.

Bringing more women into the financial industry could help prevent “bubbles” that occur when investors put so much demand on a stock that they drive the price beyond its actual worth.

The two most famous examples of the 20th century were the bubble in American stocks in the 1920s just before the Great Depression, which was driven by the invention of radios, cars and aeroplanes, and the Dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

This was also based on speculative activity surrounding the development of new technology, such as the internet and e-commerce.

Dr Ze’ev Shtudiner, of Ariel University in Israel, said: “We can connect our findings to the effect of psychological momentum in financial markets of which 90 per cent are men.

“Such an effect may lead male traders, driven by an increase in testosterone due to a successful investment, to take exaggerated risks, which in turn create price bubbles.

“By increasing the number of women in financial markets, it may be possible to stabilise these markets since women have less dramatic shifts in testosterone levels, which can make them less prone to the momentum effect.”

The study, published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, said psychological momentum significantly affects performance among men – but not among women.

This may account for exaggerated risk-taking in financial and business endeavours among males.

In the study, the researchers analysed two different samples of men’s and women’s judo competitions from 2009 to 2013.

In the first, they looked at the bronze medal fights of each tournament. While competitors won the same number of total bouts, some had won their most recent bouts while others did not.

The former category of performers had a potential momentum advantage – and it turned out they were more likely to to win the fight if they were male.

As well as helping to avoid problems in the stock market, the research could also boost business in other ways.

Experts believe additional research would be beneficial in focusing on the role of psychological effects on performance in male-dominated positions, including stockbrokers, as well as high-profile managers, politicians and military commanders.