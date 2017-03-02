Thanks for helping to carry on brave Sophie’s fundraising for children in her memory

A FAMILY has thanked everyone who helped raise thousands to continue a brave and beautiful 11-year-olds fundraising to support poorly children.

An online page set up in memory of Sophie Powell raised £16,000 for charity in just over two weeks. The 11-year-old was diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour in 2015 and after bravely battling the illness she sadly passed away in January. Her heartbroken family, including mum Karen, dad Steve and twin sister Emma, want to thank everyone who has donated so far to the funds for four charities which were close to Sophie’s heart.

The Millwall supporters are also hugely grateful to fellow fans who, via the House of Fun website, sponsored a tribute in memory of Sophie in the programme for the recent FA Cup match against Leicester

Karen Powell, from Eltham who has worked part time for Millwall for 30 years, said: “Sophie was so kind and caring and had her life mapped out – a big part of her plans was to support poorly children like her. It was something she was very passionate about and we believe she would have fulfilled all her dreams. We are of course devastated and broken-hearted. She was so, so brave through all of her treatment yet never asked for anything for herself – she just wanted to help others.

“Sophie raised over £3,000 for charity when she was first diagnosed. Despite being seriously ill with cancer and dealing with the effects of radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery, she wanted to raise more. Her memorial service was attended by over 300 people which is simply testament to the number of lives Sophie touched and how kind, caring and inspirational she was.

She said: “As a family the pain of her loss is unbearable, and we set up the fundraising page in tribute and as a legacy for Sophie for her. We are supporting four charities which were close to Sophie’s heart and have supported us as a family, as well as other children who battle cancer. They are Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Rays of Sunshine, Clic Sargent and CCT Tiger Ward.”

Sophie had also helped raise awareness for other charities including Cancer Research UK’s Kids & Teens campaign. The charity recognised both Sophie for her bravery and her twin Emma for her incredible support.

The fundraising page can be found at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/someonespecial/sophiepowell