Trio wrongly arrested for murder after trying to save victim’s life receive cash settlement

By Stephen Beech and Suz Elvey

A former youth worker wrongly arrested for murder while trying to save the life of a man shot in Woolwich has received an out of court payout from police.

Nathan O’Brien, 23, says he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his ordeal four years ago. He was just 19 when he found Marcus Innocent bleeding to death on the pavement in Woolwich town centre after being shot twice at close range.

Mr O’Brien had first aid training and performed CPR while telling his friends to dial 999 and he was praised at the scene by police and paramedics at the scene for his efforts.

But a senior officer insisted Mr O’Brien and his two pals, Jermel Taylor Crawford and Cieran O’Kane, accompany him to the station rather than give statements at the scene. When the trio refused on grounds witnesses statements at the scene would be more appropriate as they did not see what happened they were arrested for murder.

Now a father of two, Mr O’Brien said: “We were driving through Woolwich on November 19, 2012, when I saw a group of young kids standing around a pair of legs. I pulled over to see if I could help. I recognised Marcus. He used to sell CDs and everyone knew him.

“It wasn’t a pretty sight. What those kids saw is probably still affecting them today. I actually felt quite calm. I had my friends around me for support and I knew it was one of those situations where you can’t panic. If there was going to be any chance of him surviving I had to do something straight away. I started doing CPR while talking to the ambulance person on the phone, but I could hear a horrible noise every time I pushed down on his chest.

“The person on the phone said I needed to lift up his top and put something over the gunshot wounds. That was the worst thing I could have done. I can still see the sight now.” He said he performed CPR for 10 minutes until two police officers arrived, then for another five minutes until an ambulance pulled up. He said: “When the doctor said he was dead I went and sat in my car in shock.”

Mr O’Brien said when the officer asked him and his friends to go to the station “I told him I was happy to give a witness statement at the scene, but I hadn’t seen what happened and had only stopped to give first aid. He said it was ‘not an option’ to give a statement at the scene.”

Following the refusal all three were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to separate police stations and he was held for around 40 hours. Officers took nail clippings and swabs from their hair and ears and their bail conditions prevented them contacting one another.

Several months into the investigation, the allegations against all three were dropped but the damage had been done. Mr O’Brien said: “Until recently I suffered with post traumatic stress disorder. When I used to eat certain foods the texture would bring back horrible flashbacks. I haven’t gone back to work yet. It’s still affecting me now but not as much. I still have problems eating certain foods and I don’t like being in crowded places. But sometime towards the middle of this year I’m hoping to open my own business. Just something basic, like hiring skips and things.”

Mr O’Brien has now received a written apology from the Met Police and an out of court settlement of £15,000, which he said he accepted because he wanted to put the incident behind him. Mr O’Kane, 23, and Mr Crawford, 26, received £12,500 and £10,000 respectively.

A letter to Mr O’Brien from Debbie Ralph, head of misconduct and hearings in the Met Police’s directorate of professional standards, said: “I have no hesitation in acknowledging that you had no involvement whatsoever in Mr Innocent’s murder.

“Moreover, the Met is grateful to you for taking it upon yourself to try and save Mr Innocent’s life by commencing CPR and continuing to assist with first aid after police had arrived on the scene.

“Police officers, dealing with horrific incidents such as this, often have to make dynamic and difficult decisions as to whether certain persons might have been involved in the offence and should therefore be arrested.

“In this instance a decision was made, in good faith, to arrest you. However, in all the circumstances, arguably you should not have been arrested, and for that, on behalf of the Met, I apologise.”

After the apology, a Met spokesman said: “The Metropolitan Police settled a civil claim brought by three men for false arrest following the murder of a 35-year-old. A settlement was reached for an undisclosed sum and they received an apology.”

Former soldier Daniel Burgess was found guilty of Mr Innocent’s murder at the Old Bailey and ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years. Perry Sutton was locked up for 10 years after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH. Jack Brennan, Patrick Brennan, Richard Brennan and Sonny Murphy were also jailed for their roles in Mr Innocent’s death.