Punslinger Jimmy Carr back in London for Greatest Hits tour

Treading the fine line between shock and offence is an art in itself. And there are few finer exponents than Jimmy Carr.

With his highly-charged material spanning all manner of taboo subjects, the original ‘punslinger’ is a master craftsman when it comes to making audiences gasp.

Carr touches topics that no other comedian dares to dance with – to varying degrees of success, depending on the prudishness of his audience – and undoubtedly pushes boundaries in a way that perhaps only Frankie Boyle among his contemporaries attempts.

It will be to a mixed reception of delight and disgust then that Carr returns to west London next month on the back of a marathon UK tour.

Billed as The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, fans can expect to see Jimmy on top form.

He promises a blend of his very best one-liners along with a bundle of fresh material, as he takes on a meandering circuit of the nation’s comedy clubs – from the Grimsby Auditorium to the O2 later in the year.

Never far from controversy, the host of Channel 4’s beloved panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats has become a worldwide comedy phenomenon and recently premiered his first Netflix Comedy Special, Funny Business.

“If you are easily offended, don’t be a d*** about it,” the star’s website proclaims of the show.

It’s a winning philosophy that Carr has managed to mould into a money-spinning comedy career.

But it’s not without its danger zones. Along with Ricky Gervais, he is routinely pilloried for his outlandish one-liners on everything from religion and gender to age and disability.

In one retort at the press, Carr claimed that journalists slavishly hunting a story were the only ones who ‘wanted’ to be offended by his material. But does he ever feel guilty about telling a risqué joke?

“No. I wrote it, I rehearsed it and then I said it,” he explained in a recent interview with ShortList.

“Some thought has gone into that. You don’t just say things by accident as a comedian – you’ve got to stand by what you say.”

Amassing around 300 punchlines a night can be tough going – and Carr says the parade of panel shows can inflict him with a kind of “joke Tourettes” where he’s unable to resist flinging puns at the shopkeeper as he picks up a pint of milk.

With occasional appearances on QI, A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You also among his armoury, Carr is now a familiar face behind the desk of a TV quiz.

But despite its addictive drawbacks, Carr says life in front of the camera lens is still a relative walk in the park.

“I probably come across as [a workaholic] because if I were doing a normal job, I’d be working too hard,” he says.

“But it’s just telling jokes. It’s basically a night out. And I’m the centre of attention.”

Jimmy Carr will appear at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on April 28 and 29 and the O2 Academy in Brixton on June 24.