Mind set to launch pioneering psychosis project in south London

Lambeth and Southwark Mind is set to launch a ground-breaking new project to provide long-term support for people in south London experiencing severe mental health problems.

Our Change Is Possible campaign partners marked the start of the Psychosis Therapy Project last weekend as more than 100 therapists, academics and Mind members came together in Brixton.

The charity’s annual lecture put the spotlight on psychosis with some of London’s leading mental health thinkers taking to the stage.

It comes as Lambeth and Southwark Mind prepares to launch the Psychosis Therapy Project in south London, which will provide innovative, open-ended talk therapies for vulnerable people in crisis.

Pioneering psychoanalyst Dorothée Bonnigal-Katz, who founded the project with Islington Mind in 2013, has been working with the charity’s team in Lambeth and Southwark to bring the forward-thinking treatment to south London.

The project aims to develop long-term, individual forms of treatment for people with diagnoses of psychosis.

Trained experts will work mainly with paranoid schizophrenics and those with bipolar disorder – including those experiencing hallucinations or hearing voices.

Crucially, the carefully designed service seeks to avoid the pitfalls of labelling and stigmatisation by allowing the client to talk freely about their own understanding of reality.

The South London Press spoke to Dorothée in November as part of the Change Is Possible mental health appeal.

At the time, the project was in its formative stages – but only three months later the service is set to launch.

Dorothée said the project would work with people “on the basis of their experience, not their symptoms or behaviour”.

She added: “We focus on what they tell us and take it on board critically and non-judgementally.”

Dorothée was the guest speaker at the Mind lecture on Saturday (February 25), alongside expert thinkers Barry Watt, a psychoanalytic psychotherapist at Islington Mind, and Paul Meechan, an experienced therapist and mental health commissioner.

The panel debate focused on the merits of psychoanalysis as a form of treatment for psychosis and attracted an audience of over 100 people at Block 336 in Brixton.

Dorothée warned of the severity of the “mental health crisis” in London and suggested that the “safety net” for patients was “falling apart”.

But she explained that the Psychosis Therapy Project’s treatment philosophy could help to provide positive outcomes in even the most complex cases.

She said: “We really believe the experience and work within the experience, which means we let people guide us completely. They have their way of theorising things and we do not work against that.”

Dorothée said that therapists should not assume that they “know what is best” for their patients and should refrain from “shoving solutions down their throats”.

Instead, she said, it can be more effective to let the individual articulate for themselves the sort of support that would be most helpful.

She added: “Engaging with them and working with them is our best bet.”

Lambeth and Southwark Mind is set to launch the free psychosis therapy service as a pilot programme in partnership with the Mosaic Clubhouse in Brixton this month.

Ajay Khandelwal, the charity’s chief executive, said: “I am really stunned by all the offers of help we have had to make the Psychosis Therapy Project a reality.

“The project is truly pioneering and will make a huge difference here in south London.”

For more information about the Psychosis Therapy Project visit www.lambethandsouthwarkmind.org.uk

OUR MISSION

Our Change Is Possible campaign aims to promote and protect good mental health for all Londoners, helping to shape a community that makes sure people with experience of mental health problems are treated fairly, positively and with respect.

South London Press, London Weekly News and Lambeth and Southwark Mind are committed to raising awareness about the complex mental health problems that many people in our community face, and working together to expand and improve the range of support available.

We aim to put a stop to the stigma around mental health – at home, at work and at school – and to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.



GET INVOLVED

If you would like to support our Change Is Possible campaign, there are several ways to get involved.

– Share your story. Do you have personal experience of living with mental health problems? Has a friend or family member been affected? Your story could help inspire others to donate towards our campaign.

– Help us fundraise. Could you support our appeal by organising a fundraising event or setting yourself a sponsored challenge? Every penny could be crucial in helping us reach our campaign targets.

– Donate to our campaign. To make a donation to our appeal, you can visit www.givey.com/changeispossible. Alternatively, you can write to Lambeth and Southwark Mind, 4th floor, 336 Brixton Road, London, SW9 7AA.