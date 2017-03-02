Millwall boss reveals injury hope for League One run-in

Neil Harris has his fingers crossed that Millwall only suffer minor niggles as their League One promotion push heads into the closing straight.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer, top-scorer Steve Morison and on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace have all been missing in recent fixtures.

Lions boss Harris said: “They are three short-term injuries out of the whole squad. Touch wood, that continues – if we pick up injuries they are knocks and nothing serious.

“I’d like to have a fully-fit squad and selection dilemmas.

“They are three key players for us, especially if we want to carry on our success. If they are available then I certainly want to include them. I just have to be patient.

“It might be a last-minute selection decision if I can get them on the pitch for a fitness test.”