Millwall boss reveals injury hope for League One run-in

By Richard Cawley -
Jordan Archer Millwall v Gillingham, SkyBet League 1 , The Den, 30 December 2016. Image by Keith Gillard

Neil Harris has his fingers crossed that Millwall only suffer minor niggles as their League One promotion push heads into the closing straight.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer, top-scorer Steve Morison and on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace have all been missing in recent fixtures.

Lions boss Harris said: “They are three short-term injuries out of the whole squad. Touch wood, that continues – if we pick up injuries they are knocks and nothing serious.

“I’d like to have a fully-fit squad and selection dilemmas.

“They are three key players for us, especially if we want to carry on our success. If they are available then I certainly want to include them. I just have to be patient.

“It might be a last-minute selection decision if I can get them on the pitch for a fitness test.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

