Northampton fans should applaud Charlton winger Ricky Holmes on Sixfields return

Ricky Holmes deserves a positive reception when he returns to Northampton on Saturday – according to Charlton boss Karl Robinson.

The winger was sold to the Addicks in the summer and has been their best attacker in a disappointing campaign for the club, scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday but still being on the losing side against Shrewsbury.

Holmes was a star man for Northampton as they won League Two promotion – being voted into the PFA Team of the Season.

Robinson said: “Any time a manager or player gets success at a football club, you have to be applauded when you go back, because you were part of a journey.

“That club was going into administration. They weren’t getting paid. They were in the bottom two and went on a very long unbeaten run. He was part of that, of where they are today. That is to be applauded.”

Robinson was full of praise for Holmes, who escaped the criticism levelled at some of the Charlton players after their latest reverse.

“If you take away the goals he was the hardest-working player on the pitch. His stats prove it, in terms of the distance he covered. You only score goals because you work hard. He is a tremendous individual.

“When I came through the door I was without him for 10 games. I never had the chance to have him and Ade [Lookman] in the same team. It was a big disappointment in some ways.

“Ade and Ricky were the X-factor. We’ve got to get that back. We’ve played 4-4-2, 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1. No-one can say we’re predictable. We’ve tried every component possible.”