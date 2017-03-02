Thursday, March 2, 2017
Charlton could welcome back defender for Northampton trip

By Richard Cawley -
Patrick Bauer suffers a collision of heads which forced him off with concussion Photo: Paul Edwards

Patrick Bauer could be back available for Charlton’s game at Northampton on Saturday.

The German defender came off with concussion last weekend and sat out the 4-3 defeat at Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Jason Pearce is back doing some running but is not close to a return.

Photo: Paul Edwards

“We’ve still not got Pearce,” said Addicks boss Karl Robinson. “Bauer may be back. Obviously Stephy [Mavididi] is now out for the season. Jake [Forster-Caskey] is out for three to four weeks. Chicks [Adam Chicksen] could be back.”

Robinson opted for captain Johnnie Jackson at left-back for the midweek reverse ahead of Lewis Page, signed from West Ham in January.

“I wanted to get my men on the pitch,” said Robinson. “He [Page] was ill before the game as well. Jacko played on merit. I need him for games every now and again, because he knows what it takes.”

Richard Cawley
