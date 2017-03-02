Charlton could welcome back defender for Northampton trip

Patrick Bauer could be back available for Charlton’s game at Northampton on Saturday.

The German defender came off with concussion last weekend and sat out the 4-3 defeat at Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Jason Pearce is back doing some running but is not close to a return.

“We’ve still not got Pearce,” said Addicks boss Karl Robinson. “Bauer may be back. Obviously Stephy [Mavididi] is now out for the season. Jake [Forster-Caskey] is out for three to four weeks. Chicks [Adam Chicksen] could be back.”

Robinson opted for captain Johnnie Jackson at left-back for the midweek reverse ahead of Lewis Page, signed from West Ham in January.

“I wanted to get my men on the pitch,” said Robinson. “He [Page] was ill before the game as well. Jacko played on merit. I need him for games every now and again, because he knows what it takes.”