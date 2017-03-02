David Haye: I want to do maximum physical damage to Tony Bellew

David Haye has refused to tone down his comments ahead of Saturday’s fight – saying he “wants to do as much physical damage as possible” to Tony Bellew.

Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion could already be in trouble with the British Boxing Board of Control for saying that Bellew would be hospitalised after their non-title heavyweight clash at Greenwich’s 02 Arena.

When asked in an interview on talkSPORT whether Gennady Golovkin would make the same kind of comments, Haye responded: “I don’t care about Gennady Golovkin. I don’t care about anybody else. This is me, this is how I train.

“This is why I’ve knocked out 26 of my 28 victims, because I train to do damage to people.

“If I’m punching to the ribs I’m aiming to break the ribs. When I was a kid playing rugby I wanted to break their spine when I tackled them, it’s just how I am. It’s why I’m so effective. People don’t like it in today’s society. It seems wrong. But I’m a gladiator. I’ve always been a gladiator in past lives I was a gladiator.

“This guy has awoken a beast. You will see what happens with a guy who does not deserve to be in the ring with me.

“Although he can get a big paycheque, it’s not going to be worth the damage I’m going to do to him. I’m going to relish every moment.”

Haye also dismissed any notion that Bellew – a huge betting underdog – could win.

“No, no…I can’t conceive that happening – in any scenario,” he said. “I only see him unconscious on the floor for a very long time.”

When told that people on Twitter were describing Haye’s behaviour as a disgrace, he bit back.

“What is a disgrace is the fight happening. All he [Bellew] wants to do is get a few fans. I don’t care. He’s the one who called me out and hurled abuse for a year-and-a-half – I’m going to make sure he never does it to anyone ever again.

“He’s a bully. He’s purposefully fought smaller guys his whole career. Finally he’s fighting someone the same size as him. I fought guys who were seven stone heavier than me. I fought in the heavyweight division. We’re the same size but I campaigned at heavyweight because I want the big challenge.

“He fights at light-heavyweight. He tries to intimidate people at press conferences.

“He’s had one fight where he had someone fight back and he got knocked out [Adonis Stevenson]. The guy weighed 50lbs less than I do. This is going to be horrific.

“I said from the start I don’t want this fight. Sky Sports, all of the boxing fans want this….I’m a prizefighter, I get paid to do what I do.”

When asked if he would embrace Bellew post-fight, Haye responded: “I’m not sure if the paramedics will let me get on the floor and embrace him. I’ll see what happens after the fight.”