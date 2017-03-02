Preview: Indian classical music festival returns to Merton

The critically acclaimed, first of its kind, exotic festival of hypnotic Indian classical music is returning to Merton for the third time.

After huge success over the last two years, Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian Music, one of the leading Indian classical music promoters in the country, will host the three-day Ghazal, Thumri and Kheyal Festival in Merton.

Supported by the London Borough of Merton and Merton Library Services, the festival offers breath-taking, world-class performances of exuberant, magical and enrapturing genres of Pan-Indian (India as a sub-continent) classical and highly popular semi-classical music.

The director of Saudha, Ahmed Kaysher said, “This is a unique and extraordinary festival of classical music in London. It attracted a significant source of pure art loving Western audiences around Merton and neighbouring boroughs of London during the last two years.”

The festival features a vocal and Sitar recital by Mehboob Nadeem as well as a solo Carnatic violin recital by the critically acclaimed Balu Raghuraman and his disciple, Aditya Venugopal.

There will also be a solo traditional and experimental vocal performance by the much sought-after Hindustani classical vocalist, Chandra Chakraborty and a prominent jazz music group Lyatra.

These music sessions will be accompanied by some of the best musicians from around the country, including Sunil Jadhav (keyboard) Hiren Chate (Tabla), Saleel Tambe (Tabla), Rekesh Chauhan (harmonium) and M balachandar (Mridangham).

The finale of the festival on 19th March will be held in Raynes Park library hall and feature talks on the problem and prospects of promoting Indian classical music in the West.

The Indian Classical Music Festival will run in Merton from 17th-19th March. For more details you can visit the website www.saudha.org.