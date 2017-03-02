La La Land inspires Londoners to don their dancing shoes

Fans of the smash hit Hollywood film La La Land are being given the chance to learn dance moves from the movie after a surge in demand for classes in London.

The number of requests for dance tips has more than doubled since the film’s release in the UK earlier this year, according to online marketplace Bidvine.com.

The site has reported a 129 per cent surge in demand, particularly for tap and contemporary dancing.

Superstar actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone take part in a number of dance routines during the romantic thriller, which won six awards at the Oscars last week.



In light of the boom in demand for dance classes, Bidvine.com is now offering fans a free La La Land ‘bootcamp’.

The programme will enable enthusiasts to learn routines from the film, including dance and vocals.

The class will be held in central London next week and will be given the go ahead if enough people sign up.

Bidvine.com has also seen a significant increase of 60 per cent in demand for singing and piano lessons since the film’s release – something the team attributes to Ryan Gosling’s character, Sebastian.

The site previously gave away free piano lessons at St Pancras station following large scale budget cuts to the arts.

Bidvine.com co-founder Russ Morgan, said: “La La Land has captured the imagination of the public and completely dominated the movie award season this year, with seven Golden Globes, six Oscars and four Baftas.

“We have hundreds of dance professionals on the site and the increase in demand they’ve experienced since the film’s release is beyond belief.

“We’ve partnered with a number of our dance professionals to give fans of the film a chance to learn the routines at La La Land bootcamp. We’re excited to see how they get on with some of the trickier moves.”

La La Land, which was released on January 12, follows down-and-out jazz pianist Sebastian (Gosling) and aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) in their quest for success in Hollywood.



For more information about the bootcamp, visit: www.bidvine.com/blog/free-dance-class-la-la-land