Preview: Broadway star Eden Espinosa will play one off concert at the Hippodrome Casino

Fresh from her acclaimed performance in Lizzie the Musical at Greenwich Theatre, Broadway superstar Eden Espinosa is set to thrill fans with a one off concert at The Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

The concert later this month, presented by Club 11 London, will provide the opportunity to get up close and intimate with the singing sensation, who is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked.

Espinosa’s other musical theatre accomplishments include playing Maureen in the closing company of Rent, the final performance of which was filmed live for Sony and she recently played Eva Peron to critical acclaim in Studio Tenn and TPACs production of Evita.

Known for her powerful and emotionally charged vocal style, she was the featured soloist in Magical, the fireworks spectacular at the Disneyland Resort and can also be heard on her award winning debut album Look Around available at all online retailers.

Most recently, Eden has been hard at work on the soon to be released Tangled: The Series, based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed feature film. Eden voices Cassandra, Rapunzel’s daring handmaiden and confidante.

Eden Espinosa will be at the Hippodrome Casino on 15th March. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website link https://www. hippodromecasino.com/events/ eden-espinosa/