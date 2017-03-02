Legal cases could collapse after court closure, says council chief

Legal cases may collapse when key witnesses fail to turn up to give evidence following the closure of Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court, according to a senior councillor.

The deputy leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council, Michael Cartwright, warned that a rise in the number of ‘no shows’ could block the path to justice for victims of crime.

Justice ministers confirmed last month that Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court would be closed as part of efforts to streamline the legal system.

Adult cases that would previously have been heard in Hammersmith will now take place in Westminster, Hendon and the City of London, while youth cases will be moved to Highbury Corner.

Councillor Cartwright, a former magistrate, suggested the extra journey time would discourage witnesses from coming to court to give evidence.

He said: “There is evidence from other areas where courts have been closed of an increase in cases collapsing because witnesses find it difficult to travel to the court where the case is listed.”

The Law Society president Robert Bourns described the decision as “ill-considered” while Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter branded the move a “land grab” by the Ministry of Justice.

Critics have pointed to the particular impact of the closure on victims of domestic abuse, who are often already put off by the prospect of giving evidence in court.

Sally Jackson, from the Standing Together Against Domestic Violence charity, added: “Moving the court elsewhere will add complications to those going through the daunting experience of giving evidence, but we are determined to work with our partners to minimise the disruption and ensure we don’t lose the expertise of the specialist court.”

Plans to axe the court – along with several others across the country – were unveiled last year ahead of a public consultation.

The proposals were approved last month despite a high-profile campaign led by law associations and local councils.

Ministers believe other courts will be able to absorb the extra workload and have set out plans for more legal proceedings to be carried out using technology, without the need for some participants to attend in person.

In the consultation document, MoJ delivery director Chris Jennings said: “The proposed relocation of the work and hearings from these courts has been carefully considered, along with the potential impact on court users, judiciary and staff.

“The closures are proposed on the basis that the services provided … can be delivered at other sites, which in turn will improve wider utilisation and the efficiency of the estate in London.”