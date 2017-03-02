Southern apologies after figures reveal 60,000 trains cancelled

Under fire Southern Rail cancelled nearly 60,000 trains last year – more than 160 services a day – new figures reveal.

A shocking 58,983 Southern Rail services were either fully or partly cancelled in 2016 – an astonishing average of 161 trains a day across its network.

The figures, recorded by Network Rail, show that Southern was responsible for nearly two thirds of those cancellations.

The remaining third were the fault of Network Rail and freight operating companies.

The majority of the cancellations where Southern was to blame involved staffing problems relating to “train crew rosters”, “train drivers”, “senior conductors” and “station staff”.

Southern admits this total is “unacceptable” and has said the high number of cancellations is a result of industrial disputes with two separate trade unions.

Two disputes involved the RMT union over changes to the role of the conductor in which the union took 25 days of strike action followed by ASLEF staging its own action and overtime bans over Southern’s controversial driver-operated trains.

Campaigners are adamant the move will jeopordise the safety of passengers and in future make the role of the conductor redundant.

But Network Rail’s statistics revealed that Southern’s punctuality problems go far beyond its industrial disputes.

The data shows there were fewer cancellations on the days when guards from the RMT walked out than on days when there was no strike action.

This is because Southern is forced to adapt a timetable to each strike day to run as many trains as possible without the staff who are on strike.

According to Network Rail’s data, it was responsible for 27 per cent of the cancellations in June whereas Southern was responsible for 72 per cent of the cancellations that month.

Croydon commuter Kellie Rayner, 41, who travels into London every day, said: “To have nearly 60,000 trains cancelled is just ridiculous.

“I am astonished that it is that high. Throughout last year the train service was getting worse and worse.

“It has carried on into January but got a little better in February, although there are still delays.

“For me punctuality is so important, I have to be up at the right time to take my children to school and get a train into work, and then vise versa. I can’t ask my boss to leave an hour early because of train strikes. It is just terrible.”

The amount of Southern services being cancelled on a monthly basis reached its peak in June when 10,773 trains were cancelled in just 30 days – more than double the number of trains cancelled in May.

The number of trains cancelled in July dropped to 6,186 – but the volume of daily cancellations in June appeared to prompt Southern into introducing an “emergency timetable” on July 11.

A new timetable meant 341 Southern trains were axed each day across the entire network in a bid to ensure that trains that did run were more reliable.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said: “We apologise sincerely. We run almost 15,000 trains a week on the busy Southern network and the well documented industrial action has cancelled an unprecedented number of trains making passengers’ lives a misery and affecting the regional economy.

“We’re doing our best to find a way forward with the unions and we are also working closely with Network Rail on its £300 million funding package to improve track, signalling and overall performance.”

The Southern network covers 156 stations across 414 miles of track.

As well as stations in London, it also covers Surrey, Sussex, Kent, Hampshire, Hertforshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Improving performance on the railway in the South East is something that can only be achieved by Southern and Network Rail working together.

“While it is important that we know which organisation holds responsibility for delays, so that we can analyse the causes and take action to tackle them, we also know that passengers just want their trains to be on time.

“They deserve better and we are working hard to improve performance on what is the most congested stretch of railway in the country.

“We are about to invest £300m on improving crucial parts of the railway in the region, on top of work we have already undertaken to tackle weather resilience and improving response times when things do go wrong.”