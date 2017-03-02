Review: A touching interpretation of sisterly kinship and the sadness of lost opportunities: Ugly Lies the Bone, The National Theatre

Methods of managing chronic pain have been back in the news again recently, with the issue of sufferers becoming addicted to the widely used morphine therapy an ever-present problem, writes Nicky Sweetland.

One alternative, which has been extensively researched is the use of virtual reality (VR) to alleviate symptoms and in trials, at least 60% of patients experienced around a 30% reduction in pain compared to just a 25% reduction from the use of morphine.

The story of an ex serviceman who underwent a course of VR treatment became the inspiration for Lindsey Ferrentino’s darkly comedic play, Ugly Lies the Bone, which received its UK premiere at the National Theatre this week and although the subject is no laughing matter, the production gives a light hearted and yet important insight into the traumatic lives of ex service personnel.

We meet Jess (Kate Fleetwood), who has suffered severe burns after being hit by an IED Afghanistan. In constant, incapacitating pain, she has returned to Cape Canaveral, her hometown and is struggling to come to terms with a mundane life filled with civilians, including her broccoli obsessed sister (Olivia Darnley) and visionless ex boyfriend (Ralf Little).

Her only escape comes from sessions with an almost ethereal VR therapist, in which she is able to disregard her injuries and run through snow drenched forests in an alternative world built to help assuage her physical frustrations.

We are invited into Jess’ virtual world, with snowy video projections and icy lighting, but although Es Devlin’s curved set at first seems ingenious, it sadly lacks the magical quality needed to memorise.

The action flits between the VR world and the dilapidated Florida town with a story that lacks any real purpose and with the underwhelming virtual world failing to captivate, we are left reliant on the characters, who are unfortunately slightly underdeveloped.

Kate Fleetwood does a sterling job of sensitively portraying the material however and her impressive physical display will leave you wincing with every pain filled movement.

She’s well supported by Ralf Little, who is excellent as her adorably irresponsible ex, whose lost his job with NASA and finds himself embracing a humdrum life as a gas station attendant.

Olivia Darnley perfectly embodies a posttraumatic make do and mend attitude as Kacie, while Kris Marshall is scarily reminiscent of Scooby Doo’s best friend Shaggy; a work-shy beach bum with a heart of gold.

It should be the VR scenes, which captivate the imagination and showcase a mystical world in which to escape, but it’s actually the touching interpretation of sisterly kinship and the sadness of lost opportunities that are the real winners in this production.

Ugly Lies the Bone is playing in the Lyttelton at the National Theatre until 6th June.