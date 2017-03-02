Whirlpool U-turn on safety advice after Shepherd’s Bush blaze

The company whose faulty tumble dryer was found to have sparked a huge fire in Shepherd’s Bush has backtracked on its safety advice and urged owners to unplug their machines.

Whirlpool’s U-turn follows a major awareness campaign led by the London Fire Brigade.

The white goods manufacturer had previously told customers that tumble dryers due for repair could still be used if closely monitored.

But the company’s official advice was met with outrage by fire safety experts and consumer champions Which?

This week Whirlpool finally changed its safety advice, telling customers with faulty dryers not to use their appliances.

It came after a review carried out by Trading Standards urged the company to update its safety advice.

A notice on Whirlpool’s website said: “Trading Standards have notified us that updated usage advice should be communicated to affected customers.

“If your tumble dryer is affected by this issue then you should unplug it and do not use it until the modification has taken place.”

The U-turn was welcomed by campaigners as an important step that could save lives.

Dan Daly, the London Fire Brigade’s assistant commissioner for fire safety, said crews attended hundreds of fires involving white goods every year.

He added: “This change of advice could save lives and we are extremely relieved that, after six months of campaigning by the brigade, Whirlpool has finally brought its advice in line with our own.”

The fire risk posed by faulty dryers was brought to light last August when a blaze broke out at a tower block in Shepherd’s Bush.

The building was evacuated as the flames spread across five floors and gutted two apartments.

No one suffered serious injuries but dozens of residents had to spend several nights in emergency accommodation and lost a number of possessions.

An investigation later confirmed that the fire had been caused by an Indesit dryer that was subject to “corrective action”.

The findings prompted a high-profile campaign led by the brigade, Which?, local MP Andy Slaughter and Hammersmith and Fulham council.

More than 70,000 people signed a petition calling on the manufacturer to change its official advice after it suggested the potentially dangerous appliances were still safe to use.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “The question needs to be asked why this action was not taken when the risks were already known and before the home-destroying and life-threatening fire in Shepherd’s Bush last August.

“We will only be fully satisfied when Whirlpool comply with the London Fire Brigade’s Total Recalls campaign to make white goods safer and there are improvements to the national products safety system.”

Whirlpool customers who own an Indesit, Hotpoint, Swan or Creda tumble dryer that is subject to “corrective action” are advised not to use it until repairs are carried out.