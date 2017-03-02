Lewisham to introduce food waste collections to boost recycling rates

A WEEKLY food waste collection for homes is to be introduced in Lewisham and black bins are to be emptied fortnightly.

Big changes to kerb side rubbish collections for homes are to be introduced in June which are set to see Lewisham’s recycling rates leap from 17.9 % to 24.8%. For the households which are to get the food waste service, which does not include estate residences with communal bins, their recycling rates could rise to 34 per cent.

​Around 85,000 kitchen caddies and small 20 litre food waste bins are to be delivered to homes with wheelie bin collections ahead of the new free service.

But councillor Rachel Onikosi, the cabinet member for the public realm, told SLP that the overall price tag for the rubbish and recycling service will not rise from £8.1 million a year. This is partly due to the plan for collections of non-recyclable rubbish to switch from weekly to fortnightly. The green recycling bins for glass, cardboard, plastics and metals will continue to be emptied each week. The council is flagging up that currently around 38% of rubbish in black bins is food waste and in the case of those who use the garden waste service only about 11% of rubbish households produce needs to go in non recyclable bin.

The council, which has been near the bottom of recycling tables, says the changes are part of it work towards the Government’s target to recycle 50 per cent of waste by 2020.

Cllr Onikosi, said: “The main benefit is that food waste can be turned into another useful product such as a biofuel. Collecting food waste can also make people more aware of how much they do waste leading them to think about how they buy and cook food. It also means that with a good take up by residents our recycling rates can go up from 17.9 per cent to 24.8 per cent which will be fantastic.”

She highlighted that public consultations had revealed huge support for Lewisham to up its recycling rates with 67% of residents requesting a food waste collection and 94% saying it was important to recycle more.

She said: “The cost of our waste and recycling collections is currently £8.1 million and this will not change as we are moving to a model of the black bins being collected fortnightly. We did also consider the green recycling bins being fortnightly as well but In decided to give people more time to get used to the new regime with the black bins first.

For the long term we are working with other boroughs including Lambeth, Bromley and Bexley on ways we can share services to make savings. This could be in terms of sharing trucks, depot or management teams to reduce overheads.”

John Keidan, the chair of Lewisham Green Party welcomed the introduction of a food waste collection. He said: “This is long overdue. Our Green councillors on Lewisham Council – Darren Johnson and now John Coughlin – have been calling for the introduction of this service for a long time. We hope the council will publicise the new service widely and explain to residents why it is so important.

“Lewisham currently has one of the very worst recycling rates in the whole country – and we remain concerned that this will stay that way as long as the continues to be too reliant on waste disposal though the South East London Combined Heat and Power facility which is based in the borough. SELCHP creates its own pollution and takes away from the council the necessary incentive to raise its recycling rates higher”.

Last year the council introduced a brown bin garden waste collection which for which people can sign up to for £60 a year.