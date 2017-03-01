Tamzin Outhwaite forced to withdraw from West End production of Stepping Out

Tamzin Outhwaite has been forced to temporarily withdraw from the West End production of Stepping Out due to a stress fracture of her foot.

The show begins previews tonight with Katie Verner taking on the role of Mavis in Outwaite’s place.

Stage stalwart Anna-Jane Casey (West Side Story, Chicago and Billy Elliot) will then temporarily join the cast from next week until Outhwaite has been given the medical all clear to rejoin her friends in the production.

Anna-Jane Casey joins sister Natalie Casey (as bubbly Sylvia) and the previously announced Amanda Holden (as perfectionist Vera) , Tracy-Ann Oberman (as the mouthy Maxine) , and Nicola Stephenson (as shy Dorothy). Directed by Maria Friedman, this brand new staging of Richard Harris’s award-winning play Stepping Out which toured UK venues last year, opens in London with preview performances from tonight, 1 March 2017 and opening night for press on 14 March 2017.

Further cast in the West End production of Stepping Out include Judith Barker, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Sandra Marvin and Dominic Rowan with Janet Behan, Suzy Bloom, Emma Hook, Marcia Mantack and Nick Warnford.

Amanda Holden said: “ It is sad to lose Tamzin. It is ironic and, of course, in keeping with the theme of the show in many ways. However we can assure everyone who comes a fun and entertaining evening and we can’t wait to get started with the previews. We look forward to Tamzin returning very soon.”

This uplifting comedy originally premiered in the West End in 1984 starring Barbara Ferris and Marcia Warren, winning the prestigious Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy and enjoying extended runs both in the West End and on Broadway. Stepping Out has also been made into a musical, which became a film in 1991, starring Julie Walters, Liza Minnelli and Shelley Winters.

