Lambeth claims the vast majority of their children will be going to the school they wanted in September

For the fifth year running, Lambeth council said every child whose application was on time has received an offer of a secondary school place.

Almost 80 per cent of Lambeth parents and carers who applied to a secondary school in the borough have been offered a place at their first or second choice school.

On the day that parents and carers across London are told which secondary school their children have been offered places at, Lambeth Council has revealed that offers were made to 2,639 applicants this year. The proportion of applicants made online has risen from 50.8 per cent in 2013 to 95% this year.

Overall, the number of children being offered places at their first or second choice school this year was 1,635 children, 62.0%, offered a place at their first-preference school, and 428 children, 16.2% offered their second preference.

Cllr Claire Holland, Deputy Cabinet Member for Children and Schools, said:

“The days when a child’s future depended on an offer that might or might not arrive in the post are behind us, because the hard work of our schools and education services has taken that uncertainty out of the system.

“The vast majority of our children will be going to the school they wanted this September. They can look forward to the next stage of their education with confidence, instead of wondering where they might end up at school.”