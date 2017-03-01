Denise Gough and Matt Henry will announce Olivier Award nominees

Denise Gough and Matt Henry will announce the nominees for this year’s Olivier Awards with Mastercard. The announcement will be broadcast live at 12:00 (GMT) via Facebook.com/OlivierAwards

Denise Gough won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of People, Places And Things. She will appear in the National’s upcoming production of Angels In America which runs from 11 April 2017.

Matt Henry received the award for Best Actor In A Musical for his portrayal of Lola in Kinky Boots. The musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, also went on to win the Mastercard Best New Musical award. Matt Henry continues to wow audiences in Kinky Boots which is currently playing at the Adelphi Theatre.

The Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 9 April at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets to theatre’s biggest night are available from priceless.com