Tooting & Mitcham set club record 10 straight league victories

Frank Wilson saw his Tooting & Mitcham side set a club-record with a 10th straight Ryman League Division One South win on Saturday – then refused to rule out them doubling that run.

The Terrors are leading the way at the top of the table and have 10 matches remaining.

Peter Wedgeworth put them on the way to a 3-0 victory at Godalming on Saturday, Jack Mazzone striking twice.

“We’d had a stab at the record back in October and November when we got nine in a row but then lost at Greenwich,” said Tooting boss Wilson. “We just repeated that form and got the 10th win this time.

“Staying on this streak for the rest of the season is definitely achievable, it’s just down to this group of players – whether they remain professional and consistent.

“I’m not saying that is the plan. Every point is so valuable at the moment. Do I think we’re capable of it? Absolutely.”

Tooting and Dorking Wanderers have broken clear of the pack, with the South Londoners going to their pursuers on the final day of the campaign.

It will surely be a psychological blow for whichever of the pair end up in the play-offs.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead in terms of the mental factor if we don’t win the title,” said Wilson. “There is more pressure on Dorking because they were in this situation last season. They found themselves runners-up and lost to Faversham in their semi-final, who were a considerable amount of points behind in the final table.

“We want to avoid that situation, because of what happened previously. Dorking, by rights, were the second-best team but lost to the fifth-placed one.”

The Terrors’ lead over Wanderers is essentially four points, due to the fact they have a majorly superior goal difference.

“It is something we are conscious of – we’ve talked about the importance since pre-season,” said Wilson.

Tooting are at home to 19th-placed Chipstead tomorrow. Godalming – rooted to the bottom of the table – kept the Terrors out until the 78th-minute when Wedgeworth converted a free-kick.

“Godalming are in a very difficult situation and it makes them a very dangerous team,” explained Wilson. “I was impressed with how they defended, although we had three or four really good chances in the first 15 minutes including an obvious penalty.

“Peter’s free-kick made them more susceptible to the counter-attack. They had to come out and play a bit more. Mazza came on and scored a brace against his old club.

“It shows the strength in depth we have got to bring someone like him on to impact the game like he did.”