Driver who threatened DJ Vine appeals against conviction

A driver who threatened to “knock out” Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine in a foul-mouthed rant caught on camera is to appeal against her conviction.

Crimewatch presenter Mr Vine told an earlier hearing how he was scared and feared for his safety as he was confronted by a furious female driver as he cycled home from work.

Shanique Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out Mr Vine and also made a gun gesture towards him.

She was caught on footage from Mr Vine’s helmet camera getting out of her car and screaming at the TV presenter in Kensington last August.

Pearson, who admitted not having any tax on the car, made a gun gesture at him with her fingers. Her defence claimed the presenter was racist.

After her conviction, it emerged she was already serving a suspended sentence at the time of the offence for assault which caused actual bodily harm and resisting arrest.

Mr Vine uploaded the footage of the incident to YouTube and the video has been viewed 15 million times.

Last month Pearson was convicted of one charge of driving without reasonable consideration to other road users and one charge of using threatening and abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

At an earlier hearing she admitted one charge of driving an unlicensed vehicle.

She was due to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court today but the hearing was adjourned as she has lodged an appeal against her conviction.

An appeal hearing will take place on April 18 at the same court.

Mr Vine previously told Hammersmith Magistrates: “I could tell she was upset and my main aim was to try and calm her down and explain why I was cycling in front of her.

“I realise I don’t want to make any judgement of her but I believed I was dealing with a violent person.

“When someone walked up towards you like that purposefully, they’re furious and they are getting into your space.

“The next thing that is going to happen, you are going to get hit. I was quite scared about what was going to happen.”

District Judge Timothy King said: “I can be sure that the incident happened as alleged due to the evidence of Mr Vine.

“The video footage as evidence gave an understanding of what took place. I found Mr Vine a credible, truthful and reliable witness. I do not believe Mr Vine exaggerated the incident.

“Whilst Mr Vine is not on trial, I do not find that he did anything wrong stopping where he did.”

He added: “There was no reason why he should not have been cycling in this way.”

James O’Keeffe, defending, previously said: “She never said that she was right in what she did.

“She felt there was a degree of responsibility on the Mr Vine’s part in stopping in the middle of the road and in lecturing her on how to drive.

“She has been the subject of very substantial racial abuse as a result of this trial.

“[Vine] wanted that person to be punished not just in court but on the internet.

“She has been racially abused and singled out and stopped in the street.”