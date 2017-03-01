Have a mooch around the garden at Number 10 Downing Street as part of London’s biggest garden visiting weekend

Tickets have just gone on sale for this year’s Open Garden Squares Weekend on June17th and 18th- a highly anticipated event in the capital’s cultural calendar, and London’s biggest garden visiting weekend.

Organised by the London Parks and Gardens Trust, the event, now in its’ 20th year, highlights the significant social, cultural, environmental and economic contribution that gardens, squares and green spaces make to the capital and its inhabitants.

With 237 gardens confirmed for 2017, a record number for the event, visitors will have the unique opportunity to discover and explore some of London’s most fascinating squares, gardens and green spaces – most of which are not normally open to the public.

This year’s gardens range from historic and traditional to new and experimental, and include roof gardens, community allotments, gardens in skips, on railway platforms and on the water.

This year, the garden of Number 10 Downing Street will be available via a public ballot. Other gardens opening over the Weekend include Nomura International’s vast roof-top garden, the River Cafe garden, Garden Barge Square, the MaRoCoCo Garden at Rococo Chocolates, Eccleston Square, Eaton Square and Belgrave Square, the Royal College of Physicians’ medicinal garden and The Master’s Garden within the Temple complex. All private, but opening their gates to visitors during the Weekend.

The garden at Number 10 Downing Street is shared by residents in Number 10 and Number 11. The terrace and garden at Downing Street were constructed in 1736 shortly after Walpole moved into Number 10. The garden is dominated by an open lawn of half an acre that wraps around in an L-shape. Tubs of flowers line the terrace and roses line the main pathway through the garden.

The garden is looked after by Paul Schooling, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2015 for his 31 years of public service to some of London’s most precious and unique spaces from the Hyde Park nursery, St James’s Park, the gardens at the Houses of Parliament and Downing Street, where he has worked for 27 years.

Ed Ikin, Chair of the London Parks & Gardens Trust, organisers of the event, said: “Now in its 20th year, Open Garden Squares Weekend is much broader than the ‘Open Garden Squares’ title suggests and offers visitors unrivalled access to some of London’s most unique green spaces. This year we have 237 gardens taking part – a record number since the Weekend began in 1998. This vibrant annual event, organised by the London Parks and Gardens Trust, offers people a chance to visit, explore and learn about the capital’s exciting and diverse green spaces. There is no better opportunity to experience first-hand London’s ability to grow in extraordinary spaces.”

A single ticket gains access to all gardens (excluding those with special conditions for entry) for both 17th and 18th June.

Entry to the garden at 10 Downing Street is by public ballot, no purchase necessary, see www.opensquares.org to enter.

A full list of the 2017 gardens can be viewed by visiting: www.opensquares.org/list.php