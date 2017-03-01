Royal College of Art celebrate the talent of the staff and students with special exhibition

An exhibition to celebrate the talent of the staff and students of the Royal College of Art (RCA) will be presented in Battersea later this month, with a showcase of 40 technicians contributing to the show.

Entitled Hidden, the showcase will feature many well-known designers and artists including Natacha Marro, a world-renowned shoe designer. Celebrated for wild and visually striking Bubble Shoes, Marro has worked with clients including David Bowie, Grayson Perry, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Olivia Newton-John.

The week-long exhibition will also include work by Finnish textile designer Jonna Saarinen, photography technician Simon Ward and Ian Whittaker, a senior metalwork technician, who will be showcasing his impressive range of meticulously handcrafted full-scale cars.

Hidden promises to be a unique opportunity to see the range of work produced by the talented technical staff that are the backbone and support for many of the students at the RCA.

Hidden will be presented at The Royal College of Art from 10th – 17th March 2017.