Chelsea Fireworks Prom returns as part of Live At Chelsea Concert Series

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Chelsea Fireworks Prom, the spectacular event will be returning once again in 2017 for a very special Friday night celebration to kick off the summer with style at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on the 16th June, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as part of the Live At Chelsea Concert Series which donates a portion of ticket sales each year to the maintenance of the Hospital.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra are celebrating 30 years since its formation in 1987, continuing to be one of the most renowned touring orchestras in the world, and against the backdrop of the stunning Royal Hospital Chelsea will thrill the summer evening audience with their dynamic and elegant performances, as they have worldwide having graced world stages everywhere from Russia to China, to the USA and Japan.

Accompanied by a breathtaking firework display, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will perform pieces fitting to the grandeur and iconic place in British history that the Royal Hospital Chelsea has held since it was founded as a military hospital in 1682 by King Charles II. The elegant buildings, which were designed by Sir Christopher Wren, stand on the banks of the River Thames and continue to house 300 retired soldiers – the Chelsea Pensioners.

The programme for this quintessentially British summer concert will include some of the most iconic pieces of music in history, such as ‘Jerusalem’ by Parry, ‘Spitfire Prelude’ by Walton and ‘Rule Britannia’ by Arne with a Canon and Firework finale!

The programme will also include pieces by composers such as Mozart, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

As well as the Chelsea Fireworks Prom featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the legendary indie-pop band Belle & Sebastian as performing on Thursday 15th June, and the genre-defying pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi has been announced as performing on Saturday 17th June, and Sunday 18th June as part of the Live At Chelsea Concert Series. These shows are on-sale now, with standard tickets for Ludovico Einaudi having already sold out.

The Live At Chelsea Concert Series 2017 will run from 15th-18th June.