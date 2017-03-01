Do you have what it takes to be the UK’s top lip-syncing superstar?

Late night party bar chain, Popworld, is launching its first ever national competition to find the very best mouth mime artist in a competition, which will earn the winner a whopping £2000 cash, a music video recording experience and one night of fame and glory.

20 bars across the country will participate in the regional heats at the end of March – including Two Brewers in Clapham and Halfway to Heaven in Charing Cross.

To enter, lip-syncing enthusiasts must register their interest online throughout March via the Popworld website or the Popworld App.

The 40 heat winners are then progressed to the regional semi-finals held in London, Bristol, Southampton, Blackpool, Wolverhampton and Sheffield on the 7 th April, before the all-singing, all-dancing grand final in Birmingham, where no expense will be spared in creating an X-factor style finish to the competition.

An expert panel has been chosen to judge the finale on the 28 th April to decide who has “synced” their hearts out. National hero Chico, who will also perform his smash-hit single ‘It’s Chico Time’ and will appear alongside renowned Simon Cowell lookalike Andy Monk.

Jamie Rosenfeld, Marketing Manager at Popworld, said: “We’re so excited to have launched Lip Sync War! Our customers are always up for getting involved, and we love to be able to give back to our loyal fans.”

If you think you could be the next the UK’s top lip-syncing superstar, you can sign-up and register your interest on the website www.popworldparty.co.uk